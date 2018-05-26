2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown Toronto stabbing
Toronto police say they have made arrests in a fatal stabbing that took the life of a 21-year-old woman this week.
Officers said they’ve arrested and charged Saria Lopez Iglesias, 26, and David Obregon Castro, 25, with first-degree murder.
Police said they were called to the area of Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to sounds of gunshots.
When they arrived on scene Abbegail Elliot from Toronto was found in critical condition with stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she later died.
Investigators said they believe a fight occurred that resulted in the stabbing.
They also said Castro has also been charged for attempted murder in a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue on May 11.
Castro is facing numerous charges including possession of a prohibited firearm.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the fight or have any information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
