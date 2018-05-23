Crime
Woman found with life-threatening injuries outside Toronto subway station

Toronto police say a woman was found in life-threatening condition in the area of Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue.

Toronto police say a woman in her 20s was found in life-threatening condition but say it is not yet known how the injuries were sustained.

Officers said they were called to Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon due to sounds of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, police said they found a woman in critical condition but are unsure if the injuries were from a shooting or a stabbing.

They said two men were seen running from the scene but they can’t say for certain if the men were involved.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they received a call to the same area at 4:39 p.m.

They said they found a woman in her 20s with stab wounds and transported her to hospital in critical condition.

The TTC tweeted that trains will be bypassing Spadina Station due to the police investigation but it has since resumed.

Police are currently searching the area for any potential suspects.

