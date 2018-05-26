Man dead after stabbing at house party in Mississauga

Peel Regional police say a man is dead after he was stabbed at a house party in Mississauga.

Officers said they were called to the area of Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 1:14 a.m.

They said a 19-year-old man was unresponsive when they arrived. He was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police said the homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.