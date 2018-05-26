Road construction underway in Winnipeg
The warm weather is here and that means road construction in the city of Winnipeg.
It’s a big year for the repair and upkeep of Winnipeg roads, with a record $116 million earmarked citywide.
“We have neglected our road network over the years,” said St. Boniface councillor Matt Allard, “but there comes a day where you have to pay the piper and that day is now. We’re fixing the roads, but with that comes road construction.
“We do our best to mitigate the impact on drivers, but the fact of the matter is that there needs to be some time spent fixing the roads, because the work has to get done,” added Allard.
More than 200 renewal projects are pegged to take place throughout the city.
Some of the major projects this year include:
- Fermor Avenue from St. Anne’s to Archibald, including the bridge
- Completion of Donald Street
- Garry Street
- Empress Street, both ways
- McPhillips from Logan to Jarvis under the underpass
- Roblin Boulevard infront of Assiniboine Park
- McGregor from Selkirk to Mountain
