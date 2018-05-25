landslide
May 25, 2018 7:49 pm
Updated: May 25, 2018 7:52 pm

Shuswap park renamed in memory of landslide victim

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A Shuswap park has been renamed in memory of landslide victim Roy Sharp.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District
A A

Over a year after a Shuswap senior was killed in a mudslide, a local park has been renamed for him.

Roy Sharp, 75, was killed last May when a mudslide came down onto Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and swept away his home.

READ MORE: Remains of Shuswap man swept away by mudslide recovered

Neighbours remembered Sharp as helpful, caring and as “a gentle soul and wonderful man.”

shuswap home sharp

The May 2017 mudslide that claimed the life of Roy Sharp, 75.


On Friday, the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District said a small park on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road was officially renamed after Sharp.

READ MORE: Shuswap couple escapes landslide; neighbour still missing

What was called Robinson Creek Community Park will now be known as Roy Sharp Community Park.

WATCH BELOW: Sharp’s neighbours recount their escape from the landslide that swept away his home. At the time of this interview Sharp was still missing.


– with files from Lauren Pullen

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
landslide
Landslide Victim
Memorial Park
mudslide
Robinson Creek Community Park
Roy Sharp
Roy Sharp Community Park
Shuswap
Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News