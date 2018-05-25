Shuswap park renamed in memory of landslide victim
Over a year after a Shuswap senior was killed in a mudslide, a local park has been renamed for him.
Roy Sharp, 75, was killed last May when a mudslide came down onto Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and swept away his home.
Neighbours remembered Sharp as helpful, caring and as “a gentle soul and wonderful man.”
On Friday, the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District said a small park on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road was officially renamed after Sharp.
What was called Robinson Creek Community Park will now be known as Roy Sharp Community Park.
– with files from Lauren Pullen
