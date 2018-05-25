Skateboarder in critical condition after collision with truck

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a truck late Friday morning in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police say witnesses told them the man was on a skateboard heading southbound on a hill on Lucien-l’Allier Street when he ran a red light.

Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said the truck was heading east on St-Jacques Street when the two collided.

“The 29-year-old man on the skateboard was unable to stop,” Couture said.

Police said the man was unconscious when he was transported to hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

