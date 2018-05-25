Some flood evacuees in Osoyoos able to return home

On Thursday evening the town of Osoyoos was able to lift some evacuation orders.

Residents of 15 properties on Solana Key Drive were able to return after being out of their homes for roughly two weeks.

READ MORE: B.C. flood fears easing — if the weather co-operates: Officials

However, some of their neighbours are still displaced. Thirty-nine properties and 47 units in Paradise Park remain on evacuation order.

“Rapid damage assessments are being completed on the remaining evacuated properties as water recedes,” said the town’s director of community services, Janette Van Vianen.

READ MORE: About 100 residents attend flood information meeting in Osoyoos

“It is hoped that we will be lifting more orders within the next day or two. People are to remain evacuated until they hear from town officials that the evacuation order is rescinded and it is safe to return to their homes.”

Watch Below: Global News coverage of the 2018 flooding in Osoyoos.

An evacuation order for 20 properties in Osoyoos may be rescinded as early as Thursday. That would leave another 80 flooded-out properties still on an order 02:10 An evacuation order for 20 properties in Osoyoos may be rescinded as early as Thursday. That would leave another 80 flooded-out properties still on an order 01:54 ‘It’s a very slow creep’; more evacuation alerts in Osoyoos 01:33 About 100 residents attend flood information meeting in Osoyoos 01:43 Lake levels plateau in Osoyoos, but could surpass record highs this week 01:29 Concerns rise over flooding in Osoyoos, B.C. 01:19 Osoyoos Evacuations 01:55 Osoyoos hotel, RV park latest to evacuate due to flooding 01:28 Osoyoos Lake surpasses peak expectations and floods area homes and businesses 01:28 Local state of emergency declared in Osoyoos as lake quickly rises to flood levels

The town also lifted evacuation alerts for all but one property.