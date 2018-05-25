Some flood evacuees in Osoyoos able to return home
On Thursday evening the town of Osoyoos was able to lift some evacuation orders.
Residents of 15 properties on Solana Key Drive were able to return after being out of their homes for roughly two weeks.
However, some of their neighbours are still displaced. Thirty-nine properties and 47 units in Paradise Park remain on evacuation order.
“Rapid damage assessments are being completed on the remaining evacuated properties as water recedes,” said the town’s director of community services, Janette Van Vianen.
“It is hoped that we will be lifting more orders within the next day or two. People are to remain evacuated until they hear from town officials that the evacuation order is rescinded and it is safe to return to their homes.”
The town also lifted evacuation alerts for all but one property.
