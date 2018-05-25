RCMP ramping up patrols in Fall River, Lower Sackville in stunt-driving crackdown

The RCMP are sending a message to Nova Scotia drivers who have been speeding and doing burnouts recently: “Fines or fun. It’s your decision.”

Halifax District RCMP say they have received complaints over the past few Sunday evenings from citizens reporting drivers who have been racing and doing doughnuts in parking lots around Fall River and Lower Sackville.

“Doing burnouts, squealing tires, and speeding can result in some hefty fines under the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson in a news release.

“Your money would be better spent on yourself than on fines and new tires.”

Police will be increasing patrols in the area.

They have also released this graphic to illustrate the dangers and ramifications of stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia, which is an automatic charge when someone is caught going 50 kilometres over the speed limit, is $2,422.50.