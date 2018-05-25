Kelowna looking to rezone hospital neighbourhood

The City of Kelowna is looking to increase the livability of the neighbourhood surrounding its hospital.

Kelowna General Hospital(KGH) is surrounded by streets filled with single-family homes; some have carriage homes and a few properties are occupied by duplexes.

Planners would like to change zoning to RU-7, which would increase density in the neighbourhood.

“That would allow some greater housing diversity around the hospital to take place,” James Moore, the City of Kelowna’s long range policy planning manager, said at an open house on the proposal Thursday evening. “The RU-7 will allow a bit more housing diversity with up to four units per lot.”

KGH has expanded and increased its footprint on Pandosy Street in the last 20 years, causing growing pains that include parking and noise in the neighbourhood.

The zoning change is expected to boost already large property values in the area.

“It may have an impact on property values for some people because the yield you could have off that is a little more than you can now,” Moore said. “And hopefully will add to the diversity of housing options for people who want to live in the area.”

The City invites residents in the area to offer feedback on the proposed Health District zone through the Kelowna website.