Jason Kenney regrets calling prime minister ’empty trust fund millionaire’

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney is standing by comments he made about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including calling him an "empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.” Kenney went on to say Trudeau is "one of the worst prime ministers for Alberta in our history."

Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says he regrets calling the prime minister empty and clueless.

Kenney told CBC’s Power & Politics show that his comments about Justin Trudeau do not fall in line with the tone he has been trying to set.

In comments published earlier this month in the Calgary Sun, Kenney said Trudeau struggles to grasp complex political issues, particularly the debate about the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.

Kenney said Trudeau “doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing” and called him “an empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl.”

He also said Trudeau can’t read a briefing note longer than a cocktail napkin.

Kenney earlier told the Alberta legislature that he is on a mission to bring back civility to politics.

