World
May 24, 2018 7:31 pm
Updated: May 24, 2018 7:34 pm

North Korea says it’s open to talks with U.S. after Donald Trump scraps summit

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: President Trump announces he’s scrapping proposed nuclear summit with North Korea

A A

North Korea says it is still willing to sit down for talks with the United States “at any time, at any format” after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his planned summit with Kim Jong Un.

Story continues below

Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan issued a statement Friday saying North Korea is “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks.

READ MORE: Donald Trump warns North Korea that U.S. is ready for military action hours after cancelling meeting with Kim Jong Un

Kim says North Korea’s “objective and resolve to do our best for the sake of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and all humankind remain unchanged.”

Kim is calling Trump’s decision “unexpected” and “very regrettable,” and says the cancellation of the talks shows “how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-U.S. relations is and how urgently a summit should be realized to improve ties.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kim Jong-Un
North Korea
North Korea dialogue
North Korea nuclear weapons
north korea summit
North Korea talks
North Korea U.S. Talks
Pyongyang
Trump Kim Jong Un
Trump North Korea
U.S. North Korea talks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News