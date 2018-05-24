B.C. naturopaths under investigation for offering treatment to ‘eliminate autism’

The College of Naturopathic Physicians is investigating a complaint launched against three B.C. practioners.

The registered naturopaths are said to be offering a treatment known as “CEASE” – Complete Elimination of Autism Spectrum Expression. The idea is based on the largely unscientific claim that Autism is caused primarily by vaccines.

In the treatment, children are “detoxified” using a highly diluted version of the causative agent, or toxin, in order to “purify” the body.

University of British Columbia professor Pat Mirenda is speaking out against the procedure saying it’s completely bogus, and while it may not be physically harmful, the fallout can be tragic.

“It’s certainly dangerous, psychologically and emotional,” she said.

“Because parents purchase this treatment and it gives them false hope that somehow this treatment is going to cure their child’s autism, and in the meantime – they may or they may not be taking advantage of evidenced-based treatments that in fact can be effective.

“So, it makes me angry that people are flogging this kind of treatment, but it also makes me sad for the families that are so desperate to help their children they get taken advantage of.”

The College of Naturopathic Physicians has confirmed it is investigating the complaint.

In a statement it says, “The college’s bylaws prohibits marketing and/or advertising that is false, inaccurate, reasonably capable of misleading the public, unverifiable, or contrary to the public interest in the practice of the profession.”