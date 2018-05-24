Hazel McCallion appears to endorse both Liberal Charles Sousa, PC leader Doug Ford

Both Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and former Liberal Finance Minister Charles Sousa appear to have received endorsements from Hazel McCallion, the influential former mayor of Mississauga.

On Thursday morning, Sousa’s re-election campaign sent out a press release that said the Mississauga-Lakeshore candidate had received the support of McCallion.

READ MORE: Petition launched to get former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

“I am not a party person, I have never been a party person. I believe in supporting the individual in the riding that … is dedicated, and commits themselves to the people. Charles Sousa represents that,” McCallion stated in one of two videos published by Sousa’s campaign.



Story continues below ‘Hurricane’ Hazel McCallion’, former Mayor of Mississauga and the longest serving Mayor in the city’s history has formally endorsed Charles Sousa, urging all residents of Mississauga-Lakeshore to vote for Charles Sousa on June 7th https://t.co/CjNj9QYRaL — Vote Sousa Team (@VoteSousa) May 24, 2018

A spokesperson for Sousa said the videos were taken during his campaign launch on May 12 and at a fundraiser they said McCallion hosted on May 17.

On Thursday afternoon, PC Leader Ford tweeted out a video in which McCallion said he was the right leader to “bring Ontario back to its status as the leading province in Canada.”

“Doug is committed to fixing Ontario’s finances, creating jobs, improving healthcare and services, and getting our taxes and hydro bills under control,” she stated in the clip.

READ MORE: Ontario election: Mayor Hazel McCallion endorses Kathleen Wynne

McCallion, Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor, was in power from 1978 to 2014. She endorsed Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne in the 2014 election.

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ontario heads to the polls on June 7.