Barrie Waterfront Festival set to kickoff summer this weekend

The Barrie Waterfront Festival is set to kick off summer this weekend, May 25-27.

Barrie residents can head to heritage park along the city’s waterfront to enjoy live bands, a beer garden, food trucks and a children’s midway.

The event is celebrating its 14th anniversary, and over the years, has hosted various celebrities, including Tyler Shaw, Shawn Desman, Dan Hill and Karl Wolf.

“I’m incredibly proud of how much this festival has grown, excited to celebrate this anniversary and looking forward to another incredible year,” event organizer Lido Chilelli said in a statement.

The long lineup this year includes Big Country, Crooked Zebra, Mudslingers, The Argues and several tribute bands, including Full Moon Fever, New Kids in Town and Juke Box Heroes.

Foodies can also get excited, as the event will host several food trucks, including La Fiesta Catering, Copper Branch Food, Ultimate Food Truck, Swat Food Truck and GTA Ice Cream.

The event is just one of many held along Barrie’s waterfront over the course of the summer, including Celebrate Barrie, Kempenfest, and the Barrie Jazz and Blues Festival.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, will run 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event has free admission, and is scheduled to run rain or shine.

More information regarding the event and a full schedule of performers can be found here.