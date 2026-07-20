Investigation underway after man’s body recovered from Quebec lake

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Quebec provincial police have recovered the body of a man in his 20s who drowned in Lake of Two Mountains, just south of Montreal, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Kim Cormier told Global News divers recovered the victim at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday and that he was transported to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Quebec’s coroner’s office told Global News in an email statement that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

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Emergency services responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a person in distress on Lake of Two Mountains in Oka National Park. Police spokesperson Geneviève Bruneau said Sunday the victim and a woman had been swimming in the lake when they drifted into a deeper, unsupervised section.

Bruneau said the woman tried to help her friend but was unable to do so and was rescued by two people who were passing by in a boat.

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The man reportedly did not resurface.

The woman was taken to hospital following the incident.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

–With files from The Canadian Press