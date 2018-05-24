Second World War aircraft on display at Peterborough Airport this summer

Rare Second World War aircraft will be on display at the Peterborough Airport this summer.

The Air Legends Show, which is set for July 23 to Aug. 5, will feature two Second World War era aircraft: a B-25J (Mitchell) Bomber and a Boeing B-29 Superfortress Bomber. They’ll be available for tours and short flights.

Other vintage aircraft will be on display as well.

“It’s a rare opportunity to come out see these aircraft,” said airport manager Trent Gervais. “But it’s also an opportunity for the taxpayers to see where there investment is going with the airport.”

The week will also feature live emergency training exercises by the Loomex Group, a car and motorcycle display and tours of the tarmac of the largest civilian runway between Toronto and Ottawa.

In lieu of admission fees to the grounds, donations will be accepted in support of the Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough.

The B-25J “Maid in the Shade,” part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum’s Flying Legends of Victory Tour, will be on display July 23-30 (landing on July 23).

The B-29 “Fifi,” courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force “Airpower History Tour,” is at the airport July 30-Aug. 5.

On the weekend of Aug. 4-5, among the military, vintage and civilian aircraft expected to be on display include: a Curtis P4 Kittyhawk; L29 Delfin Military Trainer Jet; a Spitfire; Hurricane; Lancaster; Antonov AN2; Harvard II Trainer; CC-130 Hercules and SKT Helicopter.

The morning of Aug. 5 will also feature “Run on the Runway,” a 10-kilometre, 5-km or 1-km run/walk on the runway beginning at 9 a.m.

