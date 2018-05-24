MBstorm
May 24, 2018 11:52 am
Updated: May 24, 2018 12:03 pm

Continued heat, possible severe thunderstorms in Southern Manitoba Thursday

By Adriana Zhang Global News
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
A A

WINNIPEG — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by Environment Canada Thursday morning for parts of southern Manitoba.

These warnings could be reissued later in the day throughout the region as the system develops with the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and nickel-size hail.

Sever thunderstorm warnings in parts of southern Manitoba Thursday morning.

Global News

Thunderstorms could bring wind gusts of up to 90-100 km/h and local rainfall amounts of 30-40 mm. Environment Canada confirmed a peak wind gust Thursday morning of 95 km/h in Crystal City.

READ MORE: Winnipeg seeing driest conditions in almost 40 years

A risk of non-severe thunderstorms and possible showers continue Friday as the system tapers off, however, on-and-off showers could persist throughout the next week.

Setting the stage for these severe thunderstorms Thursday and overnight are the prolonged hot and humid conditions coupled with a weak cold front moving east across the province.

These conditions have led to a special weather statement being issued by Environment Canada.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba could get as hot as 31 degrees Thursday with humidex values of 35. As the cold front moves across the province however, temperatures cool Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-twenties.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Hot humid Winnipeg
Manitoba weather
MBstorm
southern Manitoba weather
Thunderstorm warning Manitoba
weather warnings Winnipeg
Winnipeg weather
Winnipeg weather warnings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News