Continued heat, possible severe thunderstorms in Southern Manitoba Thursday

WINNIPEG — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by Environment Canada Thursday morning for parts of southern Manitoba.

These warnings could be reissued later in the day throughout the region as the system develops with the potential for strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and nickel-size hail.

Thunderstorms could bring wind gusts of up to 90-100 km/h and local rainfall amounts of 30-40 mm. Environment Canada confirmed a peak wind gust Thursday morning of 95 km/h in Crystal City.

A risk of non-severe thunderstorms and possible showers continue Friday as the system tapers off, however, on-and-off showers could persist throughout the next week.

Setting the stage for these severe thunderstorms Thursday and overnight are the prolonged hot and humid conditions coupled with a weak cold front moving east across the province.

These conditions have led to a special weather statement being issued by Environment Canada.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba could get as hot as 31 degrees Thursday with humidex values of 35. As the cold front moves across the province however, temperatures cool Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-twenties.