Kirkfield residents frustrated over scattered trash from weekend rental

Eleven garbage bags and other trash was left on the front porch of a five-bedroom bungalow in Kirkfield over the long weekend.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, the area only allows two garbage pickups per week and the garbage must be put in clear bags in order for it to be picked up.

“We had a bunch of garbage that’s left behind – they have no respect,” said resident Raymond Blais.

Neighbours from McGuire Beach Road say they saw a bus drop off about 25 people on Friday of the long weekend.

“Eventually those bags will end up on the side of the road on the way to Kirkfield,” said Blais.

WATCH: Residents voiced their concerns regarding short-term rentals in the City of Kawartha Lakes

Blais said she sees new people here every weekend, making noise and leaving trash behind. Blais says the owner of this home is nowhere to be found and has not been paying his yearly road fees.

CHEX News tried reaching out to the owner, but our attempts were unsuccessful. A link on Canadastays.com lists the property for rent at a nightly rate starting at $249.

The municipality says this is not the first time it’s hearing complaints regarding short-term rentals in the Kawarthas. Staff is currently putting together a report for council.

“The intent of the report is to address the concerns that have come forward, mainly being that of public safety, of noise and of nuisance,” said Cheri Davidson, manager of communications, advertising and marketing for City of Kawartha Lakes.

Davidson says that it’s important for people to know that before any changes are made, the city needs to know where the problems are. Concerned residents have to call the police station, or register a bylaw complaint through the city’s website.

Blais says she will put through a formal complaint – but is worried that nothing will be done in time.

“By the weekend another 30 people will come,” said Blais.