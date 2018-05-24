Cobourg police seek missing senior

Cobourg Police are seeking a missing senior.

Mildred “Millie” Laplaine, 78, was last seen on May 9 in Cobourg.

She is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighs between 155 to 170 pounds. She has white/grey scraggly shoulder-length hair and is known to wear skirts.

She also uses a white walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police.