May 24, 2018 9:00 am
Updated: May 24, 2018 9:06 am

Cobourg police seek missing senior

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Cobourg Police are seeking Mildred “Millie” Laplaine who was last seen May 9.

Cobourg Police are seeking a missing senior.

Mildred “Millie” Laplaine, 78, was last seen on May 9 in Cobourg.

She is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighs between 155 to 170 pounds. She has white/grey scraggly shoulder-length hair and is known to wear skirts.

She also uses a white walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police.

