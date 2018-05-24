Cobourg police seek missing senior
A A
Cobourg Police are seeking a missing senior.
Mildred “Millie” Laplaine, 78, was last seen on May 9 in Cobourg.
She is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighs between 155 to 170 pounds. She has white/grey scraggly shoulder-length hair and is known to wear skirts.
She also uses a white walker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.