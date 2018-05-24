OPP probe suspicious vehicle in Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating reports of a suspicious driver who approached a boy this week.

Police say sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a driver of a two-door white, full-sized pickup truck approached an 11-year-old boy on Bobcaygeon Road near Parkside Street in Minden Hills. It’s alleged the driver offered the boy a ride in the vehicle.

“The student declined the offer and walked away,” police stated.

The driver is described as a man between 40-50 years of age with a grey beard. He was wearing eyeglasses, a grey hat and black shirt with holes in it. The pickup truck was carrying a black tank.

“Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle or with any witnesses that were in the area at the time of the incident,” OPP said.

“OPP are reminding all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety and that of children at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.