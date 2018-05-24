Kelowna girl to lead walk for Crohn’s Disease and colitis awareness

The upcoming Gutsy Walk in Kelowna, a fundraiser and awareness event for Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, will include an 8-year-old girl who was recently diagnosed with the disorder.

Mylah Bond began losing weight, had low energy and suffered from a fever for months before being diagnosed, according to her dad Galen Bond.

To better cope, the little girl gets treatment every six weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital and has changed her diet.

She can no longer eat carrots, seeds or corn.

WATCH: World IBD Day and upcoming Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s & Colitis

One in 150 Canadians have Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, the highest per capita rate in the world.

Children under the age of 15 now make up the majority of diagnosis, Hal Puder said, Kelowna chapter president of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada.

The June 3 Gutsy walk at Kelowna City Park is one of 60 taking place in Canada.

Mylah is the Kelowna walk chairperson.

So far, local participants have raised nearly $20,000 toward research.