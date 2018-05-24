Don’t drink tap water in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for all users in the Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) of Kelowna.

A distribution valve malfunctioned prompting the district to bypassed the water treatment plant entirely to maintain water supply.

“The water quality in Mission Creek is particularly poor due to spring runoff,” the notice said.

READ MORE: Boil-water notices and water-quality advisories issued in central Okanagan

Tap water used for drinking, brushing teeth or rinsing ready-to-eat-foods should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

Local businesses on the BMID supply are also affected.

“Owners of all public facilities must post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.”

Tap water will have to be boiled for two weeks, according to the notice.

READ MORE: Water turbidity issues in West Kelowna; advisory issued

“The location of the valve and the time it will take once it is repaired to refill our reservoirs and flush out the distribution system with treated water will likely take about two weeks,” the information notice said.

To find out if you’re within the Black Mountain Irrigation District, check www.kjwc.org