Far-right group barges into VICE offices in Montreal

Montreal police were called after a group of masked protesters with a far-right group based in Quebec City stormed into the offices of VICE in Montreal late Wednesday afternoon.

Six members of Atalante donning blue and white masks entered the building in Old Montreal in hopes of intimidating journalists, according to a VICE article.

The news organization said the self-proclaimed anti-immigration group entered the offices and gave flowers to an employee who opened the door before throwing pamphlets and clown noses on the ground.

Journalist Simon Coutu said the protesters also gave him a trophy with the words “VICE media trash 2018” inscribed on it. The move comes one week after the organization published an article detailing the group’s recent activities in Quebec.

Atalante accused VICE of attempting to create a “dangerous climate” and “provoke open warfare” in a Facebook post published shortly after the event.

No formal complaint filed

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said that by the time officers arrived Wednesday afternoon, the protesters had already left the building.

“There we no arrests, no injuries, no threats,” she said.

A report was made by police officers who treated the event as a protest.

Picard said VICE did not file a formal complaint with police.