Immigration protesters and counter-protesters rally near Lacolle border

Opposing groups organized rallies near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border in Quebec Saturday afternoon, where thousands of asylum seekers have steadily been entering the country at an illegal crossing on Roxham Road in Hemmingford.

Members of Storm Alliance, a group whose self-described mission is to “preserve the rights of the people and Canadian culture,” gathered to demonstrate against Canada’s immigration policies, while counter-protesters were calling for open borders and end to racism by “far-right” groups.

Pro-refugee community groups have rallied at the Lacolle border to counter a protest scheduled for 1pm organized by an anti-immigration group, who are calling on stricter border controls. pic.twitter.com/nzFM0em6FH — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 19, 2018

Storm Alliance is critical of the federal governments’ handling of the influx of asylum seekers, referring to the situation as illegal immigration.

The group is also calling on the federal government to reimburse Quebec for the costs associated with handling the high number of refugee claimants.

In a video posted to it’s Facebook page, spokesperson Eric Trudel alleges the government is spending too much money “inviting people who don’t need help,” rather than tending to the needs of Quebecers.

Pro-refugee groups briefly blocked Highway 15 in a bid to stop the arrival of anti-immigrant protesters.

Pro-refugee groups have gone onto Highway 15 south and north completely blocking off the highway. They say they want to stop anti-immigrant groups from arriving. pic.twitter.com/VXIVICndK3 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 19, 2018

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers closed the highway in the northbound direction, citing the presence of pedestrians on the roadway.

Autoroute 15 Nord- hauteur Montée Guay (Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle) fermée à la #circulation pour une durée indéterminée; piétons sur la voie. #Montérégie — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) May 19, 2018

The gathering was declared illegal and the group was ordered to disperse.

SQ spokesperson, Ingrid Asselin, said that one man was arrested, but would not confirm it was activist Jaggi Singh.

Activist Jaggi Singh has been arrested. Provincial police working to clear the rest of the protesters. pic.twitter.com/ZsDhByiPLc — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 19, 2018

Police erected a barrier to keep the opposing groups apart.

While the protest was scheduled for 1 p.m., anti-immigration groups arrived more than an hour later.

Members of far-right group Storm Alliance have arrived for their protest at the Lacolle border. pic.twitter.com/qHSCmRZVsm — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 19, 2018

The RCMP says some 7,300 asylum seekers have crossed the border between January and April at a popular irregular crossing a few kilometres from Lacolle.

Last year, some 19,000 people crossed the border into Quebec to claim refugee status.

— With files from The Canadian Press.