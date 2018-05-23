Khyber Arts building renovation expected to cost $4-million

A major fundraising project is underway by the 1588 Barrington Building Preservation Society as they hope to gain enough financial support to revitalize a historical Halifax building.

On Tuesday, regional council voted 14-1 in favour of selling the old Khyber building to the society for $1.

But the sale came with a caveat — they’re on the clock.

“The society has to check back with the municipality every six months and give us a report on their funding. The city has granted the society up to $250,000 to help out with that renovation. That will be paid in installments as the process gets underway and the building is also able to apply for a tax exemption,” Nick Ritcey said, a senior communications advisor with the municipality.

The society has been pushing to revitalize the building ever since the city closed its doors due to safety hazards in 2014.

“They [the city] did some investigation into the building and found that there was asbestos. At that point, they kicked out the tenants, who were there at the time, the Heritage Trust of NS and the Khyber, the artist-run centre and shuttered the building,” Emily Davidson said, the president of the 1588 Barrington Building Preservation Society.

The society has had consultation reports done on the building to assess the approximate cost to renovate the space, a price tag that comes in at around $4-million.

And the asbestos isn’t what the society predicts will cost the most.

“The asbestos is an important aspect but in terms of the price point it’s probably one of the lowest things,” Davidson said.

The sheer complexity of the project itself in combining old and new spaces is what Davidson feels will add to the price of the renovation.

“One of the things with a building of this age is trying to make it accessible. So, buildings built 130 years ago didn’t’ have barrier-free access in mind. Our plan adds an elevator and they also look to add gender-neutral washrooms and other accessible features that would really make this space welcoming to our communities,” Davidson.

There’s also plans to add a fourth floor to “increase the usable space within the building.”