Halifax Regional Municipality sees decrease in impaired driving cases in April

Though it’s mere, there was a decrease in the number of Halifax motorists who were caught driving while impaired last April.

Halifax District RCMP say Mounties and Halifax Regional Police officers pulled over 51 drivers for impaired driving last month.

Of those, police say 37 were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol, four were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug and 10 were issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

Of the 41 impaired drivers, 40 were male, and ages ranged from 16 to 76.

Nine of the 10 suspended drivers were men, and those ages ranged from 18 to 50.

Those figures are a slight decrease from March, when 77 drivers were charged with impaired-related offences. Fifty-nine were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol, four were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug and 14 were issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

Police say of the 63 impaired drivers in March, 44 were men and 19 were women, ranging in the ages of 19 to 67.

Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone who suspects a person to be driving while impaired to record the licence plate and call 911.