Canada
May 23, 2018 2:46 pm

Future of DSME Trenton’s massive Nova Scotia wind tower plant remains a mystery

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Stephen McNeil, right, chats with Geoff MacLellan, government house leader, before he delivers the state-of-the-province speech at a business luncheon in Halifax on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A A

It’s among Atlantic Canada’s largest industrial sites – a massive former wind tower manufacturing plant developed with $56 million in provincial funding.

But with the clock ticking on a provincial deadline to find a buyer, optimism is low that the former DSME Trenton plant will re-open as a major employer.

READ MORE: Minister says there are still options for former Nova Scotia wind tower plant

Story continues below

Last week, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said the province’s deadline for a decision on the Trenton plant had been pushed back for a second time to around the end of June.

MacLellan has been coy about whether there are any serious business bids for the massive plant, and has also mused about eventually turning the property over to the Crown-owned Nova Scotia Lands for development.

Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis says the town is “crossing its fingers” for a last-ditch sale, but he adds it has never been approached with a solid business plan by any prospective buyer.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia seeks new round of bids for former Trenton wind tower plant

MacInnis says whatever is done, the property needs to have a “taxable entity” that can help the town of about 2,500 to thrive.

The province is the primary secured creditor for the plant, which was closed in February 2016 and placed in receivership.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Atlantic Canada
Creditor
DSME Trenton
DSME Trenton Plant
Goeff MacLellan
Manufacturing
Nova Scotia
Trenton
Wind Tower

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News