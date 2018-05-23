No graduation, no true love: U.S. teens share what they’ll miss with #IfIDieInASchoolShooting

Unfinished school projects.

No prom. No wedding.

No high school graduation.

These are just some of the things students in the United States fear missing out on if they are killed in a school shooting.

Using the social media campaign #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students across the U.S. are sending a poignant message on gun control. It comes just days after 10 people, mostly students, were killed when a gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The shooting, which also left 10 injured, occurred just months after the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting which left 17 dead.

Students are speaking out on Twitter, listing all the things loved ones will endure and the life events they’ll never experience.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting My 8 younger siblings will have to grow up without their oldest sister, i’ll never graduate high school or college, i’ll never get to work in dc like i’ve wanted to since i was young, i’ll never get to create change — jaxon // #NEVERAGAIN (@jaxonomara) May 20, 2018

“IfIdieinAschoolshooting then I’ll never get to publish my book, celebrate my sweet 16, get married, or see my children grow to be wonderful people,” one Twitter user shared.

#IfIdieInASchoolShooting then I’ll never get to publish my book, celebrate my sweet 16, get married, or see my children grow to be wonderful people. — Caspen (Cas) Becher // #NEVERAGAIN (@casforachange) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting protect my little sister so she doesn’t die in one too — emma saw Infinity War x3 | nsfr (@zooweamama) May 20, 2018

Tell my momma that her life is worth living, even if I’m not in it #IfIDieInASchoolShooting — Kiara (@Kiarahope20) May 21, 2018

Several other responses outlined never being able to fall in love, rescue animals or go to college.

Using the hashtag, students also shared that they hope their death wouldn’t become a statistic and be forgotten.

“#IfIDieInASchoolShooting plaster my face outside of every politician who accepts money from the NRA’s office so every day as they walk into work they will have to look into the eyes of someone who died because of their inaction and think of their own children or someone they know,” one user wrote.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting plaster my face outside of every politician Who accepts money from the NRA’s office so every day as they walk into work they have to look into the eyes of someone who died because of their inaction and think of their own children or someone they know. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) May 20, 2018

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting POLITICIZE ME. FIGHT FOR ME. Ensure that it never happens again. — ken 💚💛 (@kaleidoscopeken) May 20, 2018

“Please use my death as activism to prevent others from dying,” another wrote on Twitter.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting Please politicize tf out of my death. Please use my pictures, life, and story to push for common sense gun laws. Please use my stolen voice and make sure it never becomes another statistic. Please use my death as activism to prevent others from dying. — kaylee (@kaylee7474) May 20, 2018

While students speak out on social media to raise awareness on gun reform, U.S. President Donald Trump has been fairly mum about the incident.

Trump tweeted about the incident as it occurred Friday, then made a statement hours later calling the massacre “absolutely horrific.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration is continuing to explore “the best ways to protect kids across the country.”

Earlier this month, Trump told NRA supporters at the organization’s annual meeting in Dallas: “Your Second Amendment rights are under siege. But they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president.”

School shootings and gun violence

Meanwhile, in 2018, there have been 18 school shootings in the United States where someone has been hurt or killed.

And in the first 23 days of January alone, the U.S. saw 11 shootings at or near schools. Not all led to injuries.

According to Gun Violence Archive, an organization which tracks each gun-related event in the U.S., there have been 22,576 incidents in 2018.

And 5,571 people have died.