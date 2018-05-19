Trump administration exploring ‘best ways to protect kids’ after Texas shooting: Sanders

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Friday said the Trump administration is continuing to explore “the best ways to protect kids across the country” in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school.

Sanders said that a school safety commission established by U.S. President Donald Trump after the shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in February had been “activated” and would meet next week.

A 17-year-old student dressed in a trench coat and armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at his high school outside Houston on Friday, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers, authorities said.

Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined a long list of U.S. campuses where students and faculty have been killed in a spray of gunfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the latest school massacre “absolutely horrific.”

Days after the Parkland massacre, Trump said elected officials should be ready to “fight” the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group, which argues that any gun control contradicts the constitutional right to bear arms.

But no major federal gun controls have been imposed since Parkland, and early this month Trump embraced the NRA, telling its annual meeting in Dallas, “Your Second Amendment rights are under siege. But they will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president.”