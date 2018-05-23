Saskatoon community responds after blaze destroys school food truck
Donors are stepping up after fire gutted a refrigerated truck carrying food for a Saskatoon non-profit offering a school lunch program.
The lone transport truck owned by CHEP Good Food went up in flames shortly before noon Tuesday on Idylwyld Drive.
READ MORE: CHEP Good Food wants to put healthy food on wheels
A crowdfunding campaign has been set up with a goal of raising $5000 – roughly the amount needed to replace the contents of the truck.
Others have donated directly through CHEP’s website and offered different transportation options.
The organization will need at least $30,000 to $40,000 to cover the damages and buy a used truck, according to executive director Yvonne Hanson.
A new truck with the same capabilities would cost more than $100,000, she said.
“People are really responding in the best way they know how,” Hanson told Global News, referring the outpouring of donations.
No one was hurt during the fire.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.