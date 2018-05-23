Canada
May 23, 2018 1:52 pm

Hamilton house party ends with stabbing

By

Hamilton police are looking for suspects, after a young man was stabbed at a house party.

Hamilton Police
A A

Police are investigating a stabbing over the long weekend at a house party on the Hamilton Mountain.

READ MORE: Hamilton pharmacy owners charged in RCMP opioid diversion investigation

Just before midnight on Sunday, police were called to a disturbance at a home on Seneca Avenue, where over 100 young people were attending a large party.

Police say the party spilled onto the street and during the efforts to get it under control, a young man was surrounded by a group of other men and was stabbed in the leg and arm.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police tracking down high-end bike thief

The victim was taken to hospital and released the next day.

Hamilton Police believe the suspects are between the ages of 18 and 25 and were at the party.

If anyone from the party has information or pictures/video of the suspects involved to contact Criminal Intelligence Division, Mountain Station – Detective Robinson at (905)546-2389.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
hamilton house party
hamilton house party stabbing
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton stabbing
HamOnt
Mountain
Party
Police
Stabbing
Suspects
victoriaday

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News