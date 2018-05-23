Hamilton house party ends with stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing over the long weekend at a house party on the Hamilton Mountain.

READ MORE: Hamilton pharmacy owners charged in RCMP opioid diversion investigation

Just before midnight on Sunday, police were called to a disturbance at a home on Seneca Avenue, where over 100 young people were attending a large party.

Police say the party spilled onto the street and during the efforts to get it under control, a young man was surrounded by a group of other men and was stabbed in the leg and arm.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police tracking down high-end bike thief

The victim was taken to hospital and released the next day.

Hamilton Police believe the suspects are between the ages of 18 and 25 and were at the party.

If anyone from the party has information or pictures/video of the suspects involved to contact Criminal Intelligence Division, Mountain Station – Detective Robinson at (905)546-2389.