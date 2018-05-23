Edmonton reports brought forward on potential of permanent beach

The city is continuing to discuss the possibility of constructing a permanent beach in one of several areas in the river valley after the popularity of Accidental Beach last year.

City administration is bringing forward three urban beach-related reports to an Executive Committee meeting Wednesday.

Two of the reports deal with specific aspects of Louise McKinney Park and the potential for river valley connectivity. The third report outlines the opportunities and challenges with the construction of a permanent urban beach in Edmonton’s river valley.

“A large number of beach visitors demonstrated that a more permanent natural beach could be a welcome attraction for many,” the report reads. “Administration recognizes the value of easy, year-round access for people to one of the city’s greatest assets: the North Saskatchewan River.”

Among the issues highlighted in the report are the concerns of residents living near the proposed locations.

Last year, Cloverdale residents voiced concerns over garbage piling up, excessive noise from Accidental Beach-goers and a lack of parking because of so many people flocking to the beach. The city said it may deploy more peace officers, garbage cans, portable toilets and bike racks to the area this summer.

Another problem is the high level of bacteria that can be found in the river’s waters. E. coli especially could raise serious health concerns for summertime swimmers.

Because of the various concerns, including safety, city administrators said ideally the city shouldn’t be working to make a beach along the river more tempting for Edmontonians. However, the report acknowledged that many Edmontonians are likely to go to the beach (if there is one) anyway, and on a practical level the city needs to address the issues that come with that.

Spots being eyed for beach construction are at Big Island, Terwillegar Park, Cloverdale Beach (which most Edmontonians refer to as Accidental Beach), Fort Edmonton Footbridge, Rundle Park and Capilano Bridge. Of these, Cloverdale Beach was picked out as the most viable spot because of how large and accessible it is for people.

Accidental Beach began to appear on the North Saskatchewan River last spring. Construction work on the future Tawatina LRT bridge saw crews put temporary rock berms into the river to allow them to work. Sand and silt gathered just downstream and built up as the summer went on.

A sandbank has begun to emerge from the river water already where Accidental Beach was last summer. However, the beach isn’t expected to fully materialize until August, when the water levels decrease further.

