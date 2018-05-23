south okanagan evacuation alerts rescinded

Evacuation alerts have been rescinded for 263 properties near the Similkameen River in Electoral Areas “G” and “H”.

The threat of flooding in this area has reduced significantly.

The alert, which was issued on May 13, is still in effect for several other properties in the area, indicated by the light orange shading on the map.

Sixty properties in the community of Faulder have also been taken off evacuation alert.

The Town of Osoyoos is also working to get evacuees affected by flooding back into their homes.

A rapid damage assessment crew is checking properties on Solana Key ahead of clearing them for occupancy.

Fortis Gas is working with the town to assess the safety of turning gas back on to these properties.

Properties under evacuation order in Harbour Key and Cottonwood will not be assessed for re-entry until the water flooding the street subsides.

Residents on evacuation order who chose to stay in their homes are asked not to use sewer services.

Some homes are experiencing sewer backups in their homes.

Properties on evacuation order on Main Street, Kingfisher Drive and Paradise Park will not be assessed until further notice.

The public is asked to leave their sandbags in place until further notice.

Evacuation alerts also remain in place.