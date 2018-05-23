New professional Halifax soccer team to be unveiled Friday

Halifax’s newest sports team will officially be unveiled on Friday at an announcement that will take place in downtown Halifax.

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), a professional soccer league that will have the goal of employing mostly Canadian players, will make an announcement unveiling details about the planned team coming to Halifax.

The announcement will take place at the Nova Centre at 4:30 p.m. and will have Mayor Mike Savage and David Clanachan, commissioner of the CPL, in attendance.

A supporters meetup is set to happen at around the same time in celebration of the announcement.

If the announcement is similar to what has been carried out in other cities, attendees should expect to learn the name of the team as well as get a first glimpse of a team logo.

Last week saw the name revealed for the Calgary team.

They’ll be called Cavalry FC and have joined the York 9 FC as another club who will take part in the CPL.

Wanderers Grounds

Sports Entertainment Atlantic — the organization behind the Halifax team — will play its games at a temporary soccer facility in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Council unanimously voted last year to support a pop-up stadium at the Wanderers Grounds, a four-hectare natural turf sports field on the Halifax Commons.

The team would have a 7,000 seat stadium and host 10 regular season games during the league’s first season — set to kickoff in Spring 2019.