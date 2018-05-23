Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect accused of robbing Ultramar in Barrie

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of robbing an Ultramar in Barrie.

Police say on May 4 at around 10:50 a.m. they responded to a call from an employee at the Ultramar on Mapleview Drive East regarding a robbery.

The employee told police a man had entered the store wearing a mask and proceeded to hand a note across the counter. While no weapon was seen, the victim says the man kept his hand in his pocket during the incident, alluding he had a weapon.

Police say the man collected a small amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing west on Mapleview Drive East.

According to police, the man was driving a dark coloured 2016-2018 Jeep Cherokee, however, the licence plate is unknown.

Police have described the suspect as a man, approximately five-foot-eight-inches to five-foot-ten-inches tall, with a slender build. He is believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a beige baseball hat, black puffy jacket, tan button up shirt, light blue jeans and Nike running shoes. Police say he was also wearing a green hospital mask.

The employee told police the suspect may have an accent, however police are unsure of the origin at this time.

According to police, the employee was not physically harmed in the incident.

Police say the investigation into this matter is ongoing, and urge anyone who may have information to please contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2607. Information can also be provided anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.p3tips.com.