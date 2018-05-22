Barrie man charged after dangerous boating incident

Police have charged a Barrie man with dangerous operation of a vessel after a boating incident.

According to OPP, on May 12, conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources stopped 22-year-old Jason Seguin on the water for a safety check. When the wardens found Seguin was not wearing a life jacket, and did not have one on board of his small aluminum fishing boat, they issued him with an offence notice.

Police say Seguin did not agree with the notice, and nearly collided with the ministry boat when attempting to leave, before fleeing into shallow water. According to ministry officials, the water was too shallow for them to follow.

READ MORE: North York woman, 25, dead after canoe overturns in lake near Orillia, Ont.

A criminal investigation was launched into the matter, and the OPP charged Seguin with dangerous operation of a vessel.

Police say the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on July 9.

Police remind the public to wear personal floatation devices at all times when on the water.