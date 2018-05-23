Future of Manitoba’s cosmetic pesticide ban unclear

It’s dandelion season. And Manitobans will be fighting the weeds without cosmetic pesticides for at least another season.

The ban was implemented by the former NDP government three years ago. But when the Progressive Conservatives took power, they announced they would be reviewing the legislation just one year later.

The government asked residents to respond to an online survey or email their thoughts on the ban over a two-month period during the summer of 2016.

Two years later, no results from those consultations have been released. No potential changes have been brought forward.

When Global News inquired about the status of those consultations, the province responded with an emailed statement, saying it continued to have discussions with various parties and that any modifications to the ban would be carefully considered.​

“The province continues to have ongoing communication with stakeholders and retailers and recognizes that any changes to the legislation must be done carefully. It takes time and a significant investment for retailers to order and stock their stores with appropriate, effective, approved products so the province will continue to work with them as any changes are considered.”

Manitobans have been unable to use certain pesticides on their lawns containing particular chemicals for what it calls “non-essential use”.

That means residents have not been able to purchase higher-risk pesticides to use on regular lawn maintenance. The only time Manitobans can buy harsher weed-killing products for home use is when they are battling noxious plants like poison ivy.

The ban does not extend to agriculture and forestry use, meaning places like golf courses are free to use any products they like — not just the lower-risk bio-pesticides available for the public.