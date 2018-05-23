NY lawyer caught in racist tirade posts apology to social media

Following a virulently racist outburst that was caught on camera and quickly went viral last week, Manhattan lawyer Aaron Schlossberg has posted an apology to his LinkedIn and Twitter accounts.

The post starts with, “To the people I insulted, I apologize,” and he goes on to say that he loves the U.S. and New York City for their “diversity of cultures.” (Although his Twitter account isn’t verified, he posted the identical message to his LinkedIn page.)

This is in stark contrast to Schlossberg’s tirade in a Fresh Kitchen restaurant in midtown Manhattan last Tuesday in which he berated employees and customers for communicating in Spanish. Among his offensive remarks were claims that he “pays for their welfare” and “the least they could do” is speak English. He also threatened to call immigration authorities.

READ MORE: Man’s racist rant about people in NY restaurant speaking Spanish goes viral

In just 48 hours following a customer’s video recording of Schlossberg’s tirade and posting it to Facebook, the video received more than five million views and incited the ire of people across New York and beyond.

A number of online petitions quickly popped up calling for his disbarment and disciplinary action, and his law office was inundated with one-star Yelp reviews. Perhaps the most amusing retaliation was one crowdfunding account that raised over $1,000 with the purpose of sending a mariachi band and a taco truck to Schlossberg’s building.

He has also experienced more detrimental consequences. He was evicted from his office space because of his “offensive” comments, according to building management, while Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. have sent a letter to a New York State attorney disciplinary committee to file a formal complaint against Schlossberg.

READ MORE: How a racist tirade can ruin your career in the ‘new age’ of technology

Despite his seemingly sincere and lengthy mea culpa, many internet commenters noted that his repeated racist outbursts will require more than a statement, citing four other documented examples of angry and discriminatory tirades.

In 2017, he was filmed at a protest of Jewish people supporting Palestinian rights yelling “you are not a Jew” to participants; in 2016, he accosted and harassed a stranger on the sidewalk, calling him an “ugly [expletive] foreigner;” in an undated video from a Donald Trump rally, he can be seen arguing with protesters; and Vice News recently uploaded a video that shows Schlossberg, clad in a MAGA hat and carrying an American flag, arguing with foreigners outside Trump Tower in New York.

Comments on both his Twitter and LinkedIn posts range from flat-out refusal to accept his apology to suggestions that he attempt to redeem himself by volunteering for immigrant placement services.