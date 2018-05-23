Alexa Emerson expected to plead guilty in powder scares, bomb threats

A woman charged in multiple white powder scares and bomb threats in Saskatoon is expected to plead guilty to a number of charges at her next court appearance.

Alexa Emerson was initially charged in November 2016 after five suspicious packages were delivered to five different locations in the city.

More charges were laid in April 2017 after suspicious packages were delivered to several locations in Saskatoon, including the Saskatoon Cancer Centre and the officer of her former lawyer.

READ MORE: Over 50 charges for Alexa Emerson in suspicious package cases

She was then charged the next month with bomb threats made to businesses and schools.

More than $200,000 worth of resources were dedicated by first responders to the calls.

Emerson’s case was delayed after the Crown sought a direct indictment against her, which would bypass a preliminary hearing and sent the case straight to trial.

A judge granted the direct indictment in January.

READ MORE: Alexa Emerson heading straight to trial

The Crown has never stated why they sought the direct indictment, but reasons include the length of time a preliminary hearing can take or unreasonable costs.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, will appear in court on Wednesday.

-With files from Meaghan Craig