Man accused of filming up young girl’s skirt at Coquitlam Value Village

A 69-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged incident of voyeurism in Coquitlam.

RCMP says it was called to the 1300-block of United Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: New sex charges laid against Coquitlam piano teacher Dymtro Kubyshkin

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP says it is alleged cell phone photos were taken up the skirt of a girl.

In a social media post, a woman who says she is the mother of a seven-year-old girl alleges a man in the store used his cell phone to shoot video up her daughter’s skirt.

READ MORE: Man charged in alleged sex assault aboard Richmond transit bus

Police confirm a man was arrested at the scene, but has been released pending further investigation. Investigators say he is not well known to police.

The RCMP added that it is aware of a social media post about the alleged incident circulating, but warns it is concerned the level of detail in the post could affect the investigation.