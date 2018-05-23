Man accused of filming up young girl’s skirt at Coquitlam Value Village
A 69-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged incident of voyeurism in Coquitlam.
RCMP says it was called to the 1300-block of United Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP says it is alleged cell phone photos were taken up the skirt of a girl.
In a social media post, a woman who says she is the mother of a seven-year-old girl alleges a man in the store used his cell phone to shoot video up her daughter’s skirt.
Police confirm a man was arrested at the scene, but has been released pending further investigation. Investigators say he is not well known to police.
The RCMP added that it is aware of a social media post about the alleged incident circulating, but warns it is concerned the level of detail in the post could affect the investigation.
