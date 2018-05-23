7-year-old Girl
May 23, 2018 6:16 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 6:17 pm

Man accused of filming up young girl’s skirt at Coquitlam Value Village

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Value Village on United Boulevard on Monday.

Google Maps
A A

A 69-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged incident of voyeurism in Coquitlam.

RCMP says it was called to the 1300-block of United Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: New sex charges laid against Coquitlam piano teacher Dymtro Kubyshkin

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP says it is alleged cell phone photos were taken up the skirt of a girl.

In a social media post, a woman who says she is the mother of a seven-year-old girl alleges a man in the store used his cell phone to shoot video up her daughter’s skirt.

READ MORE: Man charged in alleged sex assault aboard Richmond transit bus

Police confirm a man was arrested at the scene, but has been released pending further investigation. Investigators say he is not well known to police.

The RCMP added that it is aware of a social media post about the alleged incident circulating, but warns it is concerned the level of detail in the post could affect the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
7-year-old Girl
alleged coquitlam voyeur
alleged voyeur
alleged voyeurism coquitlam
Cell Phone Video
cell phone video voyeurism
Coquitlam
Coquitlam RCMP
seven-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News