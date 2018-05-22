CKNW Mayors Day series returns Wednesday

Wednesday is Mayors Day at CKNW.

The monthly series is back, with three mayors taking the microphone and co-hosting programs on AM 980.

The series runs during a volatile time in municipal politics, when nearly half of Metro Vancouver’s 21 mayors have announced they will not seek re-election.

Residents from across the region will be provided exceptional access to their local mayors, who will join an on-air host in-studio for a two-hour co-hosting stint. The mayors will interview guests and engage with listeners on the hot-button issues of their constituency.

“Mayors Day is about providing listeners across all of the Lower Mainland with compelling, community-based talk,” said Larry Gifford, Senior Program Director.

“This series reaffirms our commitment to delivering timely, relevant conversations that are representative of our far-reaching listenership while highlighting the ongoing shift in the political climate.”

The schedule for 980 CKNW’s inaugural Mayors Day on Monday, May 23 is as follows:

8 am to 10 am — His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam, co-hosts The Jon McComb Show.

— His Worship Richard Stewart, Mayor of Coquitlam, co-hosts The Jon McComb Show. 12 pm to 2 pm — His Worship Jonathan Coté, Mayor of New Westminster, co-hosts The Simi Sara Show.

— His Worship Jonathan Coté, Mayor of New Westminster, co-hosts The Simi Sara Show. 2 pm to 4 pm — Her Worship Lois Jackson, Mayor of Delta, co-hosts The Lynda Steele Show.

Mayors Day will continue one weekday per month. Future mayoral co-hosts will be announced on-air as the months progress.