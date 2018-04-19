CKNW Mayors Day
April 19, 2018 12:00 pm

CKNW launches new Mayors Day series

By CKNW
A A

The new monthly series comes at a volatile time in municipal politics when nearly half of Metro Vancouver’s 21 mayors have announced they will not seek re-election.

Residents from across the region will be provided exceptional access to their local mayors, who, will join an on-air host in-studio for a two-hour co-hosting stint. The mayors will interview guests and engage with listeners on the hot-button issues of their constituency.

“Mayors Day is about providing listeners across all of the Lower Mainland with compelling, community-based talk,” said Larry Gifford, Senior Program Director.

“This series reaffirms our commitment to delivering timely, relevant conversations that are representative of our far-reaching listenership while highlighting the ongoing shift in the political climate.”

The schedule for 980 CKNW’s inaugural Mayors Day on Monday, April 23 is as follows:

  • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – His Worship Richard Walton, Mayor of North Vancouver District, co-hosts The Jon McComb Show.
  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – His Worship Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam, co-hosts The Simi Sara Show.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Her Worship Nicole Read, Mayor of Maple Ridge, co-hosts The Lynda Steele Show.

Mayors Day will continue one weekday per month, with the next event occurring on Wednesday, May 23. Future mayoral co-hosts will be announced on-air as the months progress.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CKNW Mayors Day
Greg Moore
Mayors Day
Nicole Read
Richard Walton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News