CKNW launches new Mayors Day series

The new monthly series comes at a volatile time in municipal politics when nearly half of Metro Vancouver’s 21 mayors have announced they will not seek re-election.

Residents from across the region will be provided exceptional access to their local mayors, who, will join an on-air host in-studio for a two-hour co-hosting stint. The mayors will interview guests and engage with listeners on the hot-button issues of their constituency.

“Mayors Day is about providing listeners across all of the Lower Mainland with compelling, community-based talk,” said Larry Gifford, Senior Program Director.

“This series reaffirms our commitment to delivering timely, relevant conversations that are representative of our far-reaching listenership while highlighting the ongoing shift in the political climate.”

The schedule for 980 CKNW’s inaugural Mayors Day on Monday, April 23 is as follows:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – His Worship Richard Walton, Mayor of North Vancouver District, co-hosts The Jon McComb Show.

His Worship Richard Walton, Mayor of North Vancouver District, co-hosts The Jon McComb Show. 12 p.m. to 2 p.m . – His Worship Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam, co-hosts The Simi Sara Show.

. – His Worship Greg Moore, Mayor of Port Coquitlam, co-hosts The Simi Sara Show. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Her Worship Nicole Read, Mayor of Maple Ridge, co-hosts The Lynda Steele Show.

Mayors Day will continue one weekday per month, with the next event occurring on Wednesday, May 23. Future mayoral co-hosts will be announced on-air as the months progress.