B.C. taxi drivers want to raise fare rates as gas prices continue to rise

Taxi drivers across B.C. are hoping to raise their fare rates as gas prices in the region continue to rise.

The B.C. Taxi Association has asked the Passenger Transportation Board for the hike, arguing drivers are taking a hit.

“The price of gas is going up and up, we don’t see any relief,” said Mohan Kang, president of the association.

Last month, gas prices in Metro Vancouver broke an all-time record at almost $1.62 per litre. The previous record was established in Los Angeles back in 2008.

Kang says the board’s yearly fare review is coming up, so they are asking them to take into consideration how much taxi drivers are having to pay at the pump.

“[The Passenger Transportation Board] said they are working on it, and they are keeping an eye on gas prices,” said Kang. “So they are not ignoring the fact that gas prices are going up and it’s going to be hard on cab drivers.”

He said even though most cabs used by drivers are hybrids, current gas prices are still affecting the industry.

The Passenger Transportation Board says it’s monitoring gas prices and a decision whether to increase taxi fare rates or to implement a new surcharge will come down next month.

Fare rates are also adjusted based on B.C.’s consumer price index. The board did not grant an increase to taxis or limousines last year.