Woman suffers minor injuries after fighting off man trying to take 3-year-old girl from vehicle: London police

The London Police Service has laid charges after a man allegedly tried to remove a 3-year-old girl from a vehicle in a parking lot and assaulted a woman as she intervened.

The incident happened at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a parking lot in the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street.

Police report that the man tried to get the child out of the vehicle and then assaulted a woman who stopped him from taking the child.

She suffered minor injuries while the child was not hurt.

The man fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

A 26-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges of resisting arrest, attempt to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of assault.