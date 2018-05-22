Police issue warning after marijuana ‘snacks’ brought to Toronto-area elementary school twice

Durham Regional Police have issued a warning after snacks containing marijuana were brought in to the same Oshawa elementary school twice recently, which left several students “feeling dizzy and euphoric.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, police said a Grade 6 student at an unnamed school brought cookies to class from home on May 14.

“After consuming the cookies, four students (three were 11 years old, one was 12 years old) reported feeling dizzy and euphoric,” officers said in the statement.



Story continues below Officers in Oshawa are trying to educate parents and children after snacks containing marihuana were brought into the same elementary school on two occasions. https://t.co/Xryo1SHxZL — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) May 22, 2018

Police said they were called by Durham District School Board officials on Wednesday. Investigators said it was later determined that a parent made cookies for their spouse with a medical marijuana licence. Police said the student’s older sibling, who is in high school, took part of the cookie batch without consent and the cookies later ended up in the Grade 6 student’s backpack. The Children’s Aid Society was later called in to review.

Officers said in an unrelated incident the week before, gummy bears infused with THC were consumed by four Grade 7 and 8 students (who are between the ages of 12 and 13).

“(They) reported feeling dizzy and euphoric after consuming a gummy bear brought in by one of the students,” police said.

“It is unknown how the child came into possession of the gummy bears as they were not made at home.”

Police said officers have undertaken an educational campaign with students, parents and teaching staff at Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board schools. The statement said they’re being warned “about the dangers and risks of consuming psychoactive chemicals at such an early age.”

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.