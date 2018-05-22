Quebec politics

May 22, 2018 2:42 pm

PQ wants 1 in 4 newcomers to settle outside Montreal area

By The Canadian Press

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée said today a PQ government would try to reverse the trend that sees 90 per cent of all newcomers to Quebec move to the Montreal area.

The Parti Québécois says it wants a quarter of all new immigrants to the province to settle outside Montreal.

Leader Jean-François Lisée said today a PQ government would try to reverse the trend that sees 90 per cent of all newcomers to Quebec move to the Montreal area.

Quebec selects its immigrants based on a point system and Lisée says a PQ government elected Oct. 1 would offer more points to potential immigrants who qualify for a job outside the metropolis.

Lisée adds that newcomers will still be given extra points even if they don’t qualify for a job in the outlying regions but show an intention to settle there.

Immigration as well as the integration of newcomers is shaping up as a major issue for the fall election campaign.

Both the PQ and the Coalition Avenir Québec say the Liberals’ policies have led to high unemployment levels among immigrants and a failure of newcomers speaking adequate French.

