CAQ immigration policy urges newcomers be expelled if they fail to integrate

The party leading in Quebec opinion polls less than five months away from the provincial election reportedly wants Ottawa to expel newcomers who fail to properly integrate.

A Montreal-based magazine has published what it says is the recently adopted immigration policy of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ).

Under the plan, immigrants to Quebec would receive a temporary three-year permit and be tested on certain criteria such as knowledge of the French language in order to receive authorization to apply for Canadian residency.

Newcomers who repeatedly fail the tests would not receive the authorization and would be flagged at the federal level as living in Quebec without status.

The CAQ did not deny the authenticity of the document when questioned about it by reporters.

CAQ member Nathalie Roy says her party’s proposition is to ensure that those who want to permanently reside in Quebec speak French, adhere to Quebec values and want to work.

Premier Philippe Couillard described the Coalition’s proposal as impracticable and said it considers immigrants as problems that need solving.

