Edmonton police looking for high-risk offender

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued arrest warrants for a convicted high-risk offender.

Four warrants have been issued by the EPS Behavioural Assesment Unit for a suspect they identified as Ian Francis Whitford, 36, for failing to report to police.

Whitford is transgender and goes by the name Leanne Whitford, police said in a release on Tuesday. She is known to frequent the downtown Edmonton area.

Two photos were released by police Tuesday, one labelled “Ian Whitford” and one labelled “Leanne Whitford.” An EPS spokesperson said police have no information as to whether the suspect currently looks like Ian or Leanne.

Police believe Whitford may commit another violent crime while in the community.

Anyone with information about Whitford’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS complaint line at 780-423-4567, Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

In Tuesday’s release, police said they issued the warning after deliberating all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that releasing this information is “clearly” in the public interest to inform members of the community.