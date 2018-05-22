Women entrepreneurs celebrated in Saskatchewan

Women entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan being recognized with a week that celebrates their achievements and contributions to the economy.

The Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc. (WESK) is one day away from kicking off its 2018 small business conference in recognition of Women Entrepreneurs Week.

“I would like to thank Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan for their tireless work supporting women entrepreneurs across the province,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “Not only do women make a significant contribution to our economy through entrepreneurship, they’re also bringing new ideas and innovations to the marketplace. Through it all, Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan is there to guide and support them every step of the way.”

“Women Entrepreneurs Week is held each year to recognize the innovative, hard-working and talented Saskatchewan women who have started their own businesses developed their own careers, and created their own futures,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “I wish all of Saskatchewan’s women entrepreneurs continued success and thank them for their advocacy for women, support of their peers and contributions to our province’s economy.”

The province has seen just over a 16 per cent growth in the number of female entrepreneurs over the last ten years, according to the Saskatchewan government, the third-highest growth rate in Canada. Of all self-employed people in Saskatchewan, 34,600 of them are women.

In conjunction with Women Entrepreneurs Week, the Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc. (WESK) is holding their 2018 Small Business Conference from May 23–24 in Regina at the DoubleTree Hotel & Conference Centre.

The 2018 conference will focus around the theme of: “Resilience: Tragedy to Triumph, Failure to Success,” and is designed to empower female business owners through inspiring keynote speakers, including Candyce Fiessel, owner of The Style Academy and Shear Escape Salon and Spa, and Eric Dillon, CEO of Conexus Credit Union.

“We are grateful to the government of Saskatchewan for dedicating this week to acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of women entrepreneurs in our province,” WESK CEO Prabha Mitchell said. “As we make strides in closing the gender and entrepreneurship gap, the impact of female entrepreneurs on the economy of Saskatchewan will multiply enormously.”

WESK is a non-profit organization that works with the women of Saskatchewan and helps them with starting, buying or expanding a business and achieving their entrepreneurial goals.

Women Entrepreneurs Week from runs from May 20–26,