gas leak closes road in southeast calgary

Calgary police closed 68 Street S.E. after reports of a gas leak Tuesday.

Police said they received reports of a gas leak at 8625 68 Street S.E.. and that fire and ATCO crews are on the scene.

Fire Crews are on scene of a large gas leak in the area of 68 Street and 86 Ave SE. Please avoid the area at this time. #yycfire pic.twitter.com/DE1Nl17czm — CGYFireFighters (@CGYFireFighters) May 22, 2018

“A gas line had ruptured under the ground and when our guys showed up, we had high levels of gas coming up from the ground,” said Tom Guterson, district chief with the Calgary Fire Department.

Twenty-five workers evacuated the building safely, Guterson said.

A spokesperson for ATCO Gas said it got a call reporting a natural gas odour around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the leak is under investigation by the utility’s crews, ATCO said.

ATCO said there are no reports of injuries.

